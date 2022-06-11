Dragon Ball Super Voice Actors on Gohan & Piccolo’s Relationship

Ahead of the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero later this year, voice actors Masako Nozawa and Toshio Furukawa spoke about the relationship between Gohan and Piccolo in the world of Dragon Ball.

In an interview on the official Dragon Ball website, Nozawa (who voices Gohan, Goku, and Goten) and Furukawa (Piccolo) both spoke about the upcoming film, including the relationship between Piccolo and Gohan. According to Nozawa, she believes Piccolo is someone that Gohan trusts the most in the world, and is very much a father figure to the character.

“I think Piccolo is the person Gohan trusts the most in the whole world,” Nozawa said. “Of course, he trusts his father, Goku, but in many ways, Piccolo is a father figure to Gohan. There’s a scene in the movie where Gohan is asking Piccolo for help, even though he probably knows Piccolo will get mad at him for it. As though Piccolo has better things to do, right? He always turns to Piccolo when he needs help, and Piccolo can’t help but say yes, even though Gohan’s an adult now. And when it comes to Pan, she’s such a cutie that Piccolo’s willing to do just about anything for her. For Gohan, Piccolo is someone he can always depend on.”

Furukawa was then asked the same question, but from Gohan’s perspective as to what Piccolo means to him. For him, he believes Gohan sees the relationship as more master and student but did speak to Piccolo’s kindness as a whole, which he notes seems to come out more around Gohan than anyone else.

“I think he sees their relationship as master and student,” said Furukawa. “On the one hand, as one of the Z fighters, Piccolo is a force to be reckoned with, but on the other end of the spectrum, there’s a surprising kindness to him, which really comes through in his scenes with Gohan, and I think that’s what makes him so interesting. I’d even say he’s twice as interesting because of Gohan.”

The film, which is distributed by Crunchyroll in the U.S. and globally, will arrive on August 19. That is two months after the Japanese release date, which is out today, June 11, 2022.