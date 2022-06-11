“E.T.” Is 40 Years Old Now, Here’s The Cast Then Vs. Now

I can’t believe I am saying this, but E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is officially 40 years old! Released on June 11, 1982, this iconic film went on to break massive box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time (until Spielberg beat his own record with Jurassic Park in 1993).
So, for fun and nostalgia’s sake, let’s take a little bike ride down memory lane and see what the amazing cast looked like then and now. Enjoy!!!
Henry Thomas as Elliott then:
Henry Thomas now:
Side by side:
Drew Barrymore as Gertie then:
Drew Barrymore now:
Side by side:
Robert MacNaughton as Michael then:
Robert MacNaughton now:
Side by side:
Dee Wallace as Mary (Elliott’s mom) then:
Dee Wallace now:
Side by side:
Peter Coyote as “Keys” then:
Side by side:
C. Thomas Howell as Tyler then:
Side by side:
K. C. Martel as Greg then:
K. C. Martel now:
Side by side:
Sean Frye now:
Side by side:
Erika Eleniak as “Pretty Girl,” aka the girl Elliott kisses:
Erika Eleniak now:
Side by side:
And finally, just for funsies, director Steven Spielberg then:
Steven Spielberg now:
Side by side:
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
