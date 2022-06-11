Categories
“E.T.” Is 40 Years Old Now, Here’s The Cast Then Vs. Now


I can’t believe I am saying this, but E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is officially 40 years old! Released on June 11, 1982, this iconic film went on to break massive box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time (until Spielberg beat his own record with Jurassic Park in 1993).


So, for fun and nostalgia’s sake, let’s take a little bike ride down memory lane and see what the amazing cast looked like then and now. Enjoy!!!


Henry Thomas as Elliott then:

Henry Thomas now:


Side by side:


Drew Barrymore as Gertie then:

Drew Barrymore now:


Side by side:


Robert MacNaughton as Michael then:

Robert MacNaughton now:


Side by side:


Dee Wallace as Mary (Elliott’s mom) then:

Dee Wallace now:


Side by side:


Peter Coyote as “Keys” then:

Side by side:


C. Thomas Howell as Tyler then:

Side by side:


K. C. Martel as Greg then:

K. C. Martel now:


Side by side:


Sean Frye now:


Side by side:


Erika Eleniak as “Pretty Girl,” aka the girl Elliott kisses:

Erika Eleniak now:


Side by side:


And finally, just for funsies, director Steven Spielberg then:


Steven Spielberg now:


Side by side:


❤️🧡💛💚💙💜



