Edgar Berlanga ‘looking for huge victory’ as he faces Alexis Angulo in New York

NABO super-middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga has vowed to light up New York with a knockout show on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 2.30am on Sunday morning.

The unbeaten 25-year-old, who is nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ and has a record of 16 first-round knockouts in his 19 fights so far, takes on crafty Colombian Alexis Angulo in the 10-round main event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as he bids to close in on a world-title shot.

Berlanga, who was born in Brooklyn and whose family hails from Puerto Rico, said: “I’m excited. It’s Puerto Rican Day [Parade] weekend. [The first one] since the pandemic, two years. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I feel like I spoke it into existence. My hard work paid off and now we’re here.

“I’m just looking forward to performing, exploding like I always do and bringing back the old Edgar Berlanga.

“Angulo is the type of fighter that comes forward. Hopefully, he does that this Saturday. He’s a tough, rugged fighter. He makes it look ugly, comes forward. He has power just like me. He’s powerful, so it’s going to be an amazing night.

“I’m looking for a huge victory. I’m ready to go all out.”

Berlanga celebrates after defeating Steve Rolls for the NABO super-middleweight title in March





Angulo, 38, who has two losses in his 29 fights, said: “I’m very thankful for the opportunity, and I’m going to take full advantage of it. We’re going to put on a good presentation for everyone.”

The winner of the fight will be the first recipient of Madison Square Garden’s Miguel Cotto Trophy. Puerto Rican icon Cotto, a four-division world champion who is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this weekend, headlined five MSG fight nights on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade and will be ringside on Saturday night.

