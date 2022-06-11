Categories
Sports

Edgar Berlanga ‘looking for huge victory’ as he faces Alexis Angulo in New York


NABO super-middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga has vowed to light up New York with a knockout show on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 2.30am on Sunday morning. 

The unbeaten 25-year-old, who is nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ and has a record of 16 first-round knockouts in his 19 fights so far, takes on crafty Colombian Alexis Angulo in the 10-round main event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as he bids to close in on a world-title shot.

Berlanga, who was born in Brooklyn and whose family hails from Puerto Rico, said: “I’m excited. It’s Puerto Rican Day [Parade] weekend. [The first one] since the pandemic, two years. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I feel like I spoke it into existence. My hard work paid off and now we’re here.

“I’m just looking forward to performing, exploding like I always do and bringing back the old Edgar Berlanga.

“Angulo is the type of fighter that comes forward. Hopefully, he does that this Saturday. He’s a tough, rugged fighter. He makes it look ugly, comes forward. He has power just like me. He’s powerful, so it’s going to be an amazing night.

“I’m looking for a huge victory. I’m ready to go all out.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Edgar Berlanga is victorious as he defeats Steve Rolls for the NABO Super Middleweight championship title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 19, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Image:
Berlanga celebrates after defeating Steve Rolls for the NABO super-middleweight title in March

Angulo, 38, who has two losses in his 29 fights, said: “I’m very thankful for the opportunity, and I’m going to take full advantage of it. We’re going to put on a good presentation for everyone.”

The winner of the fight will be the first recipient of Madison Square Garden’s Miguel Cotto Trophy. Puerto Rican icon Cotto, a four-division world champion who is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this weekend, headlined five MSG fight nights on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade and will be ringside on Saturday night.

Watch Fight Night International live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 2.30am on Sunday.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.