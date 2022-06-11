Electric vehicle driving range should no longer be seen as a problem for drivers

The economic and demographic segments owning the highest proportion of EVs were those earning between £80,000 and £124,999 and aged between 66 and 75 years.

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief of Auto Express and Autovia editorial director, said: “This looks to be shaping up as the most dynamic period in the UK’s long relationship with the car and how smoothly it proceeds will depend on many variables.

“Policy makers need to understand emerging restraining factors, such as the current demographic imbalance in take-up of EVs and invest thought in proposing incentives that make the journey to electric as inclusive as possible.”

The news comes after an expert told Express.co.uk that the future of motoring will be fully electric.