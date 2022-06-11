Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla actress Paige Sandhu dazzles on Soap Awards red carpet

Emmerdale actress Paige Sandhu stole the red carpet ahead of tonight’s British Soap Awards at Hackney Empire in London.

The actress played evil serial killer Mean Jutla on the ITV soap, but the star couldn’t be less villainous if she tried as she arrived in the most incredible mint green gown.

Strolling the red carpet with a ginormous grin ahead of the highly-anticipated ceremony, the first in the three years, Paige looked like a true goddess.

The star’s gown featured a plunge neckline, thousands of tiny glittering sequins, and synched in at the waist.







(Image: GETTY)









(Image: getty)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter .

At the bottom of the skirt, which skimmed the star’s thighs, white feathers were embroidered onto what appeared to be a flower design.

The outfit’s crowning feature was a pair of caped wings in a tulle fabric that flowed down across Paige’s arms.

She accessorised her incredible look with silver rings, drop earrings and silver strap sandals for the evening, finishing off with shimmering green eyeshadow and eyeliner to complete her mermaid look.

Paige opted to wear her brunette tresses loosed around her shoulders, with a centre parting to finish off the look.







(Image: getty)



The star then went even further to show off her outfit as she allowed her caped wings to flow out into the air for some dramatic shots.

Giggling away to the cameras, the actress looked every inch the Hollywood star on the red carpet.

The evening saw soap’s favourites turn out in their most glamorous and stunning outfits, as the likes of Danny Dyer, Letitia Dean, Shona McGarty and Lacey Turner all took to the red carpet.

Shona wore a gold sequinned gown for the occasion, while Lacey opted for a floral print black jumper and skirt, her brunette locks tied up in a ponytail.







(Image: GETTY)







(Image: getty)



Billie Faiers also took to the red carpet with her husband Greg Shepherd, as she donned a gorgeous tulle tiered pink gown.

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara appeared to present an award, and even Martin Lewis took to the stage too.

Also ahead of the ceremony, Corrie actress Julia Goulding unveiled her second pregnancy as she cradled her already-blooming baby bump for the cameras.

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter also showed off her pregnant belly just a couple of days after revealing she was expecting.

The star suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year where she lost quadruplets, so the blonde beauty looked over the moon to be celebrating her happy news.

For all the latest TV and Showbiz stories, sign up for OK!’s daily newsletter here.