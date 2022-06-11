Environment encourages lichens and slime mold

Yuck, what is that brown stuff in the mulch next to the shrub? Is it dog vomit? Also, I notice light green blobs on the branches and trunk of my tree. What is going on?
When the environment stays damp due to frequent rain showers, the perfect conditions form for the development of green, crusty material on the bark of trees and light brown blobs in the mulch.
It may seem like an invasion or terrible diseases. However, the crusty material on tree branches and trunks, called lichens, is easier to see during wet conditions. The tan-colored blobs, which may form on plants and mulch, are caused by slime mold and not a dog.
Fortunately, both are harmless.
Most commonly, lichens appear as a perennial green or gray coating on the trunks and branches of trees and shrubs. Actually, there are two organisms in one, composed of a fungal body harboring green or blue-green algae, which live together in complete harmony.
In the symbiotic relationship, the algae, through photosynthesis, supply carbohydrate food to the fungus and in turn, receive protection, trapped water, and mineral elements from the fungus.
In this relationship, the algae and the fungus are only distinguishable through a microscope, and the lichen persists longer than the algae or the fungus would separately.
Lichen color may include forms that are green, blue-green, yellow-green, brown, gray, or even red. They take on various forms on trees and shrubs. Some are closely appressed to the bark surface and are described as crustose.
Lichens that are foliose have leaf-like lobes that extend out from the bark surface. Others have hair-like or strap-like forms and are referred to as fruticose lichens.
Lichens do not parasitize trees but use the bark as a place on which to grow. In fact, lichens can be seen growing on rocks, on weathered lumber, or on dead branches that have fallen from the tree.
Some may consider lichens unsightly, but they are not generally injurious except that when extensive, they may interfere with the gaseous exchange of the parts they cover. Because of their extreme sensitivity to sulfur dioxide air pollution, lichens seldom appear on trees in industrial cities.
Lichens rarely develop on rapidly growing trees because new bark is constantly being formed before the lichens have an opportunity to grow over much of the surface.
Therefore, lichens on certain species may indicate poor tree growth. In some plantings, the more vigorous trees have fewer lichens than those of the same age nearby in a state of decline.
However, few studies have been conducted to verify any correlation between lichen growth and tree vigor. Lichens proliferate when more light is provided, which could explain why they are more frequently seen on dead, leafless branches. In addition, increases in lichens are sometimes associated with a moist climate.
Slime molds are amoeba-like organisms that feed on bacteria and yeasts in the soil. It looks like a dog was sick in the stomach. The molds quickly appear as 4- to 6-inch patches of white, cream, gray, or purple with a crusty surface. Some become a foot or more in size.
During cloudy, humid weather these molds grow out of the soil and creep onto whatever is available. They use the plants and mulch as support structures from which spores are spread by the wind, water, mowers, other equipment, or movement by people or animals.
Turfgrass, weeds, strawberries, bedding plants, and ground covers, as well as mulches, sidewalks, and driveways may become covered with masses of gray, yellowish, or black dusty spores.
While slime molds frequently cause considerable concern among homeowners, these fungi do not feed on plant tissue. Slime molds merely use low-lying vegetation and other objects as support during their reproductive stage.
When the fungal growth is heavy, the shaded plant parts turn yellow. Controls are generally not necessary since slime molds do little harm and usually disappear with the onset of dry weather.
When slime mold infestations are heavy, spore masses may be broken up with a rake or a broom. Hosing with a strong stream of water is also effective but should only be done after the onset of dry weather when the threat of further development is past.
Washing off slime molds during prolonged wet weather will only help to spread the organism to previously unaffected areas. Slime molds which form thick layers or masses can be removed by hand or by removing the affected plant part.
Remember that lichens and slime mold are not harmful. For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or email anntte.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tip
When considering what shrub or tree to purchase for your landscape, make sure it will grow in Plant Hardiness Zone 6. The United State Department of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone Map is based on the average minimum winter temperature, divided into 10-degree zones. Zone 6 has an average annual minimum temperature of -10 to 0 degrees. Plants that grow in Zones 7, with an average minimum temperature of 0 to 10 degrees, would not live through the winter in our Zone 6. They will be pretty during the summer but will die over the winter unless the plant is growing in a protected location where it stays warmer. Zone 4 and 5 plants will grow here, but some of them may suffer from the heat, but they will survive our cold temperatures.
