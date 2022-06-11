Ernie Hudson health: Receiving a cancer diagnosis was the ‘most devastating moment’

As for rectal cancer, which Ernie also survived, symptoms may include:

Blood in your pee – you may notice your pee is darker than usual or reddish in colour

A persistent pain in your lower back or side, just below your ribs

A lump or swelling in your side (although kidney cancer is often too small to feel)

Extreme tiredness

Loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss

Persistent high blood pressure (hypertension)

A high temperature

Night sweats

In men, swelling of the veins in the testicles

Swollen glands in your neck

Bone pain

Coughing up blood.

Renal cancer, also known as kidney cancer, is often curable if found early.

“But a cure will probably not be possible if it’s diagnosed after it has spread beyond the kidney,” the NHS notes.

This, again, reinforces the key messaging that an early diagnosis saves lives.