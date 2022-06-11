Frank Skinner’s royal ties as comic and girlfriend ‘slept in Meghan Markle’s bed’





Comedian Frank Skinner, 65, made the candid admission as he detailed his stay at Cliveden hotel, a former stately home in Berkshire. The on-stage performer admitted he was more “excited” by the royal connection to Queen Victoria after the comic revealed he slept in Meghan Markle’s bed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, tied the knot with Prince Harry at a lavish ceremony in 2018. Meghan reportedly held her hen do at luxury countryside spa retreat Soho Farmhouse, located in the Oxfordshire countryside. Ahead of her nuptials, the Duchess spent her last night as a non-royal at the extremely regal Cliveden House in Berkshire. The British comic has since dished on his stay at the stately home with his girlfriend Cath Mason and their son Buzz Cody Collins. READ MORE: Patrick Stewart, 81, and young wife Sunny, 43, in cosy display

While Prince Harry stayed at Coworth Park with his brother and best man Prince William, Meghan made a reservation at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland. The estate, which was designed by the same architect as the Palace of Westminster, Sir Charles Barry. It was gifted to the National Trust in 1942 and has operated as a hotel since then. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry recently returned to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as royals in 2020, celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday in a “relaxed” garden party over the weekend for their daughter in the Windsor estate with a birthday cake, balloons, party games and picnic snacks. A spokesman for the couple did not name family members who attended the party, but Zara and Mike Tindall are believed to have made an appearance. But Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte were in Wales representing the Queen. The Sussexes left for their California home the following day – on a gas-guzzling private jet – before the grand finale of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee began on Sunday. Those who are said to have also been at Frogmore Cottage include Zara and Mike Tindall’s three children, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, as well as Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, daughters of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Three-year-old Archie’s godfather, Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his brother Tom, godfather to Princess Charlotte, was also invited, it is understood. Twitter royal commentator and friend of the Sussexes Omid Scobie said the couple invited close friends and family for an ‘intimate backyard picnic’ as he posted the picture. Harry and Meghan left the Platinum Jubilee early – missing the Pageant and the Queen on the balcony last Sunday. The Duke and Duchess are said to have introduced their little girl to the Queen – nicknamed Lilibet as a child – last week at Windsor after attending a private Royal Family lunch at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour.