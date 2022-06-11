Freddie Mercury’s ‘merciless’ rows with Brian May exposed: ‘We said terrible things’





Freddie Mercury appears in a BBC Two documentary that revisits iconic performances by LGBTQ artists. ‘LGBTQ+ Hits at the BBC’ brings together some of the top sessions at the broadcaster by musicians who have pushed the boundaries on and off stage. Many of those who appear in the hour-long special are renowned for displaying their sex or sexuality in their work.

As well as Freddie, the programme features performances by George Michael, Boy George, Barry Manilow, Beth Ditto, MNEK and Lil Nas X. Freddie was famously Queen’s frontman until his tragic death from bronchial pneumonia relating to AIDS in 1991. In the years since his passing, his fellow Queen bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon have all paid tribute to the late star. However, like all friends, the legendary foursome still had their squabbles, including Freddie and Brian May. The Queen guitarist revealed in an interview last year that he and Freddie had “merciless” rows. JUST IN: Amanda Holden, 51, flashes the flesh as she parades endless legs in thigh-high split dress

Speaking to Classic Rock Magazine, the guitarist said: “We were merciless, we said terrible things. “It was a struggle. That’s what breaks bands up. There were lots of arguments about how much input everybody had.” “We were like four painters with a brush each but one canvas.” Despite their squabbles, the British rock band, formed in 1970, has managed to sell over 300 million albums worldwide. Brian suggested that through the group’s arguments, they actually got the best out of one another.

Perhaps Brian’s biggest feud in the band was with Queen’s drummer Roger, whose rows were among the most fractious. Jokingly, Brian said: “We had big, big dreams. We wanted it all, and we felt we had what it takes. “It’s funny because if it had been just me and Roger, we would never have stuck together.” Brian and Roger still perform together as Queen + Adam Lambert, although without John, who is retired.

Singer-songwriter Adam has taken on the role of frontman with the band in its latest incarnation. Performing together since 2011, one of the trio’s latest performances was for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last weekend. The band opened with some of their biggest hits at the Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday. ‘LGBTQ+ Hits at the BBC’ airs on BBC Two tonight from 8pm.