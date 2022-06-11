Glum-faced Andrew breaks cover after being branded ‘absolute fool’ over £18m chalet sale

The royal has been branded an “absolute fool” after the sale of his £18million Swiss chalet was frozen so debtors could claim £1.6million from him.

The Duke of York, 60, was snapped sporting a blue coat and helmet while being accompanied by a male groom.

Prince Andrew reportedly owes the money to a Swiss couple who are understood to have placed a freezing order on his Verbier ski chalet 18 months ago.

French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre sold the chalet to the Duke and Sarah, the Duchess of York, in 2014 but later sued the couple over an outstanding £6.7 million debt.