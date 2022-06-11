‘Hard to pick!’ David Beckham snubs wife Victoria when naming his favourite tattoos

Former footballer and tattoo fanatic David Beckham totted up tattoos in tribute to his four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper – but seemed to forget to mention the one featuring his wife. When asked about his favourite designs, David sheepishly backtracked to include her.

He had been deep in conversation with his former Manchester United team mate, Gary Neville, as part of his Youtube series, The Overlap.

“It’s hard to pick a favourite one to be honest,” he told Gary of his vast collection.

He mentioned the “kids’ names”, before hastily adding the etching which was dedicated to his wife.

“And Victoria’s [name]. Throw that one in!” the star exclaimed.

