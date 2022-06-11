Historical society presenting genealogy research series

The Lawrence County Historical Society will hold a two-day series on genealogy research methods.

The first session will be “Genealogy 101,” presented by genealogy researcher Elaine Chambers. This is a primer for those interested in beginning their genealogy research or in the early stages of their research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. June 29. The second session will be “You Took a DNA Test – Now What?,” hosted by genealogist and DNA researcher Megan Clark Young. This is to help individuals who have taken a DNA test to use their data for their genealogy research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. July 1.

Story continues below video

Both presentations will be at the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, 408 N. Jefferson St.

Reservations must be made to attend either or both presentations. The cost is $5 per reservation. Tickets may be purchased on the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Calendly site (https://calendly.com/lawrencechs) or by phone at (724) 658-4022.