Historical society presenting genealogy research series

The Lawrence County Historical Society will hold a two-day series on genealogy research methods.
The first session will be “Genealogy 101,” presented by genealogy researcher Elaine Chambers. This is a primer for those interested in beginning their genealogy research or in the early stages of their research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. June 29. The second session will be “You Took a DNA Test – Now What?,” hosted by genealogist and DNA researcher Megan Clark Young. This is to help individuals who have taken a DNA test to use their data for their genealogy research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. July 1.
Both presentations will be at the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, 408 N. Jefferson St.
Reservations must be made to attend either or both presentations. The cost is $5 per reservation. Tickets may be purchased on the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Calendly site (https://calendly.com/lawrencechs) or by phone at (724) 658-4022.
