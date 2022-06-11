Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson risks wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless at Soap Awards

Nikki Sanderson, who plays Maxine Minniver on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, made her presence felt on the red carpet this evening with a very low-cut gown.

The long skirt section of the star’s outfit featured a mermaid-style hem, while a black and white floral pattern drew attention above the waist.

The peekaboo style wide open chest left little to the imagination this evening, but Nikki avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she maintained her cool and calm persona.

She also carefully swept her usually long and flowing locks into an elegant up-do.

Hollyoaks co-stars including Jorgie Porter, Jennifer Metcalfe and Chelsee Healey, were in attendance too and boasted equally glamorous gowns.