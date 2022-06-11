‘How fabulous!’ Stephanie Beacham, 75, wows fans with surprise Soap Award appearance

Stephanie Beacham, 75, stunned viewers as she presented the award for Best Soap at Saturday’s British Soap Awards. The Dynasty star looked the epitome of glamour as she was met with raucous applause when she walked onto the stage.

As she announced that Emmerdale had won the big award of the night, plenty of stunned viewers took to Twitter to gush over her appearance.

Karen exclaimed: “Looks like they unpacked Stephanie Beacham straight from the 80s!”

Melanie wrote: “How fabulous did #StephanieBeacham look …. It won’t be long before she’s snapped back up by one or the big guns for a massive role…. mark my words.”

While Simon gushed: “Yay, Stephanie Beacham! She always looks good.”

And Ashley echoed: “Wow, Stephanie Beacham looks amazing!”