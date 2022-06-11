How to Fix Call of Duty: Warzone’s Dev Error 6068 on Windows

Dev Error 6068 is among the most widely reported crashing issues for Call of Duty: Warzone. The error randomly crashes Warzone daily for some players. Its error message references an unrecoverable DirectX issue.

The Dev Error 6068 issue can also arise for COD: Vanguard. However, here we’ll be focusing on potential 6068 fixes more specifically for Warzone. If Dev Error 6068 is spoiling your Warzone fun, these are some ways you might be able to resolve that issue in Windows 11 and 10.

MAKEUSEOF VIDEO OF THE DAY

1. Set Warzone to Run With DirectX11

You can play Warzone with DirectX 12 or 11 versions. However, playing that game at DirectX 12 is a potential cause of numerous gaming issues, such as Dev Error 6068. So, make you’ve set Warzone to run with DirectX 11 via Battle.net like this:

Open the window for your Battle.net software. Bring up Warzone in Battle.net by clicking All Games and selecting it from there. Click Options on the Play button for Warzone. Select Game Settings to bring up further options. Click the checkbox for Additional command-line arguments. Then type -d3d11 within the text box for the command line argument. Press Done to save the new launch configuration.





2. Set Warzone to a Higher Priority Level

Running Warzone at a higher priority will give it a higher system resource preference than before. The game might run more smoothly with fewer issues when played at higher priority. You can select an Above normal or High priority setting for Warzone as covered in our guide on how to select the priority level.

3. Adjust the Max Frequency Setting for AMD Graphics Cards

Does your PC have an AMD graphics card? If so, you might be able to resolve the issue by reducing the max frequency setting in the AMD control panel. Some players have confirmed that setting that option to -20 fixed Dev Error 6068 on their PCs.

Here’s how to do that:

Right-click anywhere on the desktop wallpaper to select AMD Radeon Software from the context menu. Click Performance > Tuning within the AMD control panel. Select Manual for the Tuning Control option. Drag the Max Frequency bar’s slider left to select -20.

4. Reinstall DirectX

The Dev Error 6068 message highlights a DirectX issue. So, it’s recommended players try reinstalling DirectX libraries with the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer. Here are the steps for reinstalling DirectX:

Open the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer page on Microsoft’s site. Select the Download option for DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer. Click dxwebsetup.exe within your browser’s Downloads tab to open the window shown directly below. Select the I accept (agreement terms) option and click Next. Deselect Install the Bing Bar if you don’t want the extra software. Then click Next to initiate the reinstall process.

Note that Windows updates also update DirectX. So, make sure Windows 11/10 is fully updated on your PC. You can do so by pressing Windows + I, selecting Windows Update (or Update & Security), and clicking Check for updates.

5. Expand the Virtual Memory for the System’s RAM

Are you playing Warzone on a PC with only the minimal eight gigabytes of RAM? If you are, expanding virtual memory allocation for RAM could be a viable solution for Dev Error 6068. Virtual memory is additional hard drive memory that extends RAM. Our virtual memory guide provides full details about how you can increase virtual memory within Windows 11/10.

6. Adjust the Video Memory Scale

Adjusting the video memory scale is one of the more widely cited resolutions for Dev Error 6068. For this resolution, you need to lower (not increase) a video memory setting so that Warzone doesn’t load VRAM so heavily. These are the steps for lowering Warzone’s video memory scale:

Open up the Explorer file manager by pressing Win + E. Navigate to the C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Call of Duty Modern Warfare\players folder in Explorer. Right-click the adv_options.ini file there and select Open with. Select to open the adv_options_ini file with Notepad. Erase the current value for the VideoMemoryScale setting. Then input the value 0.5 to be the new replacement value for that option. Click Notepad’s File menu to select Save. Then close Notepad.





AMD and NVIDIA often release new drivers for their video cards that can fix bugs and apply new features. To play Warzone at its best, it’s important your PC’s GPU has the latest graphics driver for it. An outdated or faulty graphics driver can cause graphical-related errors in Warzone and other games.

There are alternative ways you can update an NVIDIA or AMD graphics card’s driver. A manual approach isn’t the quickest method, but it ensures you’re downloading the very latest driver packages directly from the AMD or NVIDIA sites. Our guide to updating graphics drivers tells you how to update a video card’s driver manually in Windows among other methods.

8. Free Up System Resources by Clean Booting

Call of Duty: Warzone is an intensive Windows game that will stretch lower-specification PCs’ system resources. Some players might need to optimize system resources for Warzone to stop persistent Dev Error 6068 crashing.

Clean-booting Windows will disable unneeded startup background programs and services that consume RAM, some of which might even interfere with Warzone in other ways. This is how you can clean-boot Windows with superfluous startup items and services disabled:

Start the System Configuration utility by pressing Windows + R, typing msconfig in Run, and selecting OK from there. To disable background programs, deselect (uncheck) Load startup items within the General tab. Click Services to access that tab’s options. Select Hide all Microsoft services to ensure you can’t disable more essential system services. Click Disable all to remove the listed third-party services from the startup. Press Apply and OK to save settings and exit the System Configuration tool. Click Restart within the dialog box to clean boot the PC. Then play Call of Duty: Warzone again to see if Dev Error 6068 is fixed.

9. Reinstall Warzone

Corrupted Warzone game files can cause all kinds of crashes, and Dev Error 6068 probably isn’t an exception. Reinstalling Warzone will replace all its files. As that game weighs in at more than 50 GB, it will take a while to reinstall. Nevertheless, reinstalling is something you might have to try if more preferable resolutions don’t fix Dev Error 6068. You can uninstall and reinstall Call of Duty: Warzone in the following steps:

Start the Battle.net client for Warzone. Press the All Games button. Select Call of Duty: Warzone, and click Options (the gear icon) on its Play button. Choose Uninstall on the menu. To reinstall Warzone, click its Install button in Battle.net.

Players can also try repairing game files with the Scan and Repair option for Warzone before reinstalling. You can select Scan and Repair for Warzone in Battle.net from the same menu that includes the Uninstall option. If the scanning isn’t enough to fix Dev Error 6068, proceed with reinstalling the game.

Numerous Warzone players have said upgrading their PCs’ RAM fixed Dev Error 6068. That implies this error can arise because of limited or faulty system RAM. Users can check for RAM issues in Windows 11/10 as follows:

To bring up Windows Search, press Win + S. Type Windows Memory Diagnostic in your search box. Click Windows Memory Diagnostic to open that utility. Select the Restart now option to initiate the RAM check. Windows will check RAM and display results after the restart.

If that tool detected any memory issues, you should consider changing your PC’s RAM. As that probably means you’ll have to purchase new RAM, it’s not an ideal potential solution. Nevertheless, upgrading RAM is a confirmed resolution for Dev Error 6068.

Have Fun in Call of Duty: Warzone Again

Overall, it’s not always straightforward to fix Dev Error 6068. You might have to try applying many possible resolutions for that issue to find one that fixes it on your PC. The 10 resolutions in this guide are some of the more probable fixes for Dev Error 6068 that are worth trying.