How we make our relationship work: ‘PTSD split us up – but we’re stronger than ever now’

Army veteran Tom Fox, 50, and recruitment manager Kate Hughes, 42, have been together for 21 years. Tom’s complex post-traumatic stress disorder put a huge strain on their relationship – especially after their two sons were born.

Tom Fox, 50

When I met Kate, I was not long out of the army and working for an IT company. We’d been together three years when I got an interesting phone call – four days later I was in Iraq working for the US Department of Defence, providing close protection to government officials. When I called home, Kate would ask me questions: “I saw on the BBC that this happened and I know you’re near there…” “Oh yeah, we’re on lockdown because it’s too dangerous to go out.” Of course we’d be in the middle of it – but you’re not going to worry somebody you love.

After I returned to the UK, I wanted to settle down and have a normal life. I managed to carve out a career in financial services, but the cracks soon began to show. I started making lots of mistakes at work. I was getting headaches, memory loss, chest pains. I had what I thought was a heart attack on a train: it was actually a massive panic attack. Kate knew about the suspected heart attack because I was taken to hospital, but I kept a lot of it to myself.

When our eldest son Harry was born, I was still trying to ignore my symptoms. I found it extremely hard to take an interest in my family and started to isolate myself. One of my biggest regrets is I couldn’t even enjoy playing with my son. It wasn’t because I didn’t want to be with him; I didn’t feel capable or emotionally able to, and I’d make excuses. I remember telling Kate that I wanted us to split up, so I could sell everything and buy a little farm in rural France. It wasn’t anything to do with her: I couldn’t cope with life and didn’t want to be around people.

Eventually, I hit a brick wall and couldn’t go to work. I went to see the doctor again and said: “Look, I can’t think, I can’t sleep, I can’t play with my kid, I don’t want to sleep with my partner.” I was referred to the military mental health charity Combat Stress and diagnosed with complex PTSD. My response was: “Bollocks, PTSD doesn’t exist…” I was in denial: I can’t have a mental illness, I’m strong. I think it was a relief for Kate – at least I had a diagnosis and an offer of help.

I ended up spending three months in a rehabilitation centre, having therapy twice a day with a psychiatrist. It was horrible being away from Kate and my son, but a relief to be treated and away from the world. It took a couple more years of therapy to get to the point where I could think about moving on. I got worse before I got better, and our second son, George, came along during that time.

When Kate went back to work, I tried to be a stay-at-home dad and look after George, but found it really difficult. I was full of stress all the time and so tired. I loved being with him, but it got to a point where I had to say: “I want to do it, but I can’t.” We had to get a childminder, which was more financial strain. At that point I decided I could turn this negative into a positive. I got mental health qualifications and set up a wellbeing consultancy for businesses that provides mental health courses.

The illness still limits what I can do and that causes me distress. Some days I feel so afraid that something awful is going to happen, it can be overwhelming. Kate looks after me. She steers me: she asks me questions, she doesn’t dig too deep. She picks up the slack when I’m having trouble doing certain things. She gives me so much encouragement and helps me take stock. She reminds me to do things – and doesn’t get pissed off that I forget stuff all the time. Kate’s my rock. Without her, I don’t know where I would be.

Tom said when Kate went back to work, he tried to be a stay-at-home dad and look after George, but ‘found it really difficult’

Kate Hughes, 42

I don’t know much about Tom’s military service, and I certainly don’t ask because I don’t want to trigger him. I’ll never understand what he’s been through. The guys share their experiences with each other – not their other halves. When he worked in Iraq, he’d go away for three months at a time, then come back for two weeks. Back then neither of us really spoke about how we were feeling. I think Tom masked a lot of things, and I assumed everything was okay with him.

It took years for Tom to become really ill and seek help. When Harry was a baby, I thought he was extremely selfish because we didn’t spot the warning signs. At weekends, I wanted some respite and nice family time, but he wouldn’t get out of bed, would do his own thing or would go down the pub with his mates. I was dealing with that on top of baby stress and zero sleep, and I became really resentful because I didn’t know what was really going on. Looking back now, I feel awful about that.

By the time Tom was diagnosed with complex PTSD, he couldn’t get out of bed. Even after he came home from the rehabilitation centre, he was all over the place. After our second son George was born, I came downstairs one morning and Tom had passed out on the kitchen floor. He was on a cocktail of drugs: sleeping tablets, antidepressants, medication for anxiety and heart palpitations.

My maternal instinct kicked in and I called it a day: “I know you’re ill but I can’t support you – I just have to give everything that I have left to the children.” Supporting him for years while bringing up the kids and going into work had taken a lot out of me. We split up for about three months, but were still living in the same house – and it was horrendous. We weren’t talking. When we did, we really wanted to hurt each other as much as we possibly could.

Kate said that although she knew her husband was ill, she felt she needed to pay attention to their children

When Tom was diagnosed, he didn’t want people knowing, so I couldn’t share anything with friends or family. I respected his privacy, but found that difficult. I confided in my mum, who came around and spoke to Tom while I was at work. My mum’s quite fair and didn’t take sides. She opened the door for Tom and I to have a conversation – it took about six months to get that trust back.

We’re stronger than ever now. We communicate a lot better. I recognise his symptoms and understand what he needs. Once he becomes “full in the head” – as he calls it – he gets exhausted and needs time to recharge. If he’s feeling a bit tense or tired, I say: “Come on kids, let’s go to the park,” and that gives him an hour of quiet. Whereas years ago, I would have been like: “Get off your ass, what’s wrong with you? You’re so lazy.”

It’s still difficult, but he’s the most fantastic father and partner – loving, supportive, caring. I couldn’t ask for anyone better than Tom. He’s so different from the man I met 21 years ago, and I’m immensely proud of him. When you are that low, it’s so easy to give up. People can tell you: “Come on, you can do this,” but you have to want to do it yourself and find that inner strength. It shows courage.

Tom was a beneficiary of the military charity SSAFA