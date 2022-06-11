Increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following Covid vaccination finds new study

All health authorities agree that Covid vaccines are considered safe and effective. While the most common side effects triggered by the immunisation are the likes of a sore arm or a headache, a study, published in the journal Lancet today, has named two “rare” but more serious side effects – myocarditis and pericarditis.

Characterised by sharp chest pain, this discomfort can crop up when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other.

Based on several passive surveillance systems reporting increased risks, this study decided to use active surveillance from large health care databases.

They wanted to directly compare the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis, or both, after getting the Moderna or Pfizer jab.

Using four large US health plan claims databases, the research looked at more than 100 million people.

