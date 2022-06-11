‘Just gorgeous!’ Princess Mary of Denmark wows in ‘perfect’ pink dress for Norway visit





Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, are currently in Oslo, Norway, for a state visit.

The couple met the Norwegian royals for dinner and Princess Mary couldn’t look more fabulous. The Danish royal wore a pink floor-length gown featuring a gem-embellished belt and a cape. Princess Mary combined her glamorous gown with a pair of gold stilettos. A chic brown clutch bag finished the royal’s elegant look.­ READ MORE: Hair loss: ‘Hair-care’ habits ‘responsible’ for permanent hair loss

For jewellery, Princess Mary donned a pair of gold drop earrings and gold bracelets on both wrists. She styled her hair in subtle waves with a side clip. Royal fans took to social media to praise Princess Mary’s look. Instagram user @becerralucy89 said: “CP Mary and the Queen look so elegant!” DON’T MISS

During their first day in Norway, the couples visited the Research Park in Oslo and Princess Mary looked stunning in a midi polka dot dress. The royal donned the Prada Polka Dot Pleated Dress in Black which she combined with a beige Chanel handbag. She finished the look with matching nude pumps by designer Gianvito Rossi. For jewellery, Crown Princess Mary was seen wearing the ‘Vega’ Gold Bracelet by Dulong Fine Jewelry and her Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet.