Lewis Hamilton reacts to Azerbaijan Grand Prix investigation after Lando Norris incident

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the stewards at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying but insists he’s not concerned. Mercedes’ Hamilton appeared to hold up McLaren’s Lando Norris, whose team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was just behind, and is being looked into for going too slowly against a target time.
Norris was told on the radio at the end of Q2: “Don’t let him play silly s***. He’s got to keep an eye on his delta, if he doesn’t he’ll be in trouble. He’s the lead car, he’ll get in trouble.”
But Hamilton, who finished P8 in qualifying but could be bumped further down the order if he’s penalised, told Sky Sports F1 after the session: “I don’t really have a concern. Firstly I was off-line and you have to be within a delta time and I was within my delta time.
“I wasn’t below that out-lap pace so within the delta time so I should be able to drive at the speed I want. And I was off line, so I wasn’t holding everyone up. I was trying to get a tow because we’re so slow in the straight lines. The guys behind didn’t want to go by so I just went off and did my lap.”
Team principal Toto Wolff said: “I cannot preempt what the stewards are going to say. I think he was within the delta time. What that means, how the stewards are going to assess it, I don’t know.”
MORE TO FOLLOW
We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures, and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit:/sport
Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion, and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @DExpress_Sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real-time.
We’re also on Facebook @DailyExpressSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos, and pictures throughout the day to like, comment, and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express, and Express.co.uk.
Source link