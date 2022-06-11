Lewis Hamilton reacts to Azerbaijan Grand Prix investigation after Lando Norris incident

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the stewards at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying but insists he’s not concerned. Mercedes’ Hamilton appeared to hold up McLaren’s Lando Norris, whose team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was just behind, and is being looked into for going too slowly against a target time.

Norris was told on the radio at the end of Q2: “Don’t let him play silly s***. He’s got to keep an eye on his delta, if he doesn’t he’ll be in trouble. He’s the lead car, he’ll get in trouble.”

But Hamilton, who finished P8 in qualifying but could be bumped further down the order if he’s penalised, told Sky Sports F1 after the session: “I don’t really have a concern. Firstly I was off-line and you have to be within a delta time and I was within my delta time.

“I wasn’t below that out-lap pace so within the delta time so I should be able to drive at the speed I want. And I was off line, so I wasn’t holding everyone up. I was trying to get a tow because we’re so slow in the straight lines. The guys behind didn’t want to go by so I just went off and did my lap.”