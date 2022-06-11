‘Like a dream’ Last Kingdom’s Edward star pays tribute to Alexander Dreymon’s new role

In addition to starring as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in five seasons of the hit BBC Two and Netflix drama, Alexander Dreymon also became a key player behind the scenes in one of the final episodes. His The Last Kingdom co-star Timothy Innes, who played Edward, has since opened up about what it was like to be directed by the series’ long-running leading man.

English actor Timothy was incredibly impressed by Alexander’s first time as a director in the fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom.

The German-born star stepped in to direct episode two, which set the stakes for the last instalment in spectacular fashion.

Timothy exclaimed: “Yes, yes, yes. He was a dream, of course.

“In fact, I was on his first day directing, and it was like he had been directing for the last, like… he had been directing forever.”

