Love Island’s Amy Hart shares how contestants pay their bills while in the villa

Amy Hart has been dishing out all the secrets of Love Island on her TikTok since the hit ITV dating programme returned on Monday 6 June.

After explaining one of the filming tactics on the show, she returned to the social media platform to answer another hidden detail after one fan asked: “What happens to your job whilst your in the villa. Are you told to quit your job or tell them the truth? Also who pays bills.. phone bill and rent?”

“Flight is delayed so I’ll answer this,” she started. “So I had to leave my job. I was very lucky, the front lady at Gatwick at the time put my resignation in the junk email box so that she could wait to process it so that if I didn’t get to go in I could still keep my job and didn’t have to leave.”

Addressing the question about bills, she continued: “And then pays bills… Phone bill and rent, you get like a little subsistence while you’re in there. I think it’s £500 for the first week and then £250 for every week after that I think. Just to pay your bills.

“I had to put that I lived at home at the time so it wasn’t an issue, but for people that it was an issue – that is what happened.”







Fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions as one person wrote: “Lol I always wondered about the bills / rent question”.

Another said: “didn’t even think about this!” as a third shared: “So the people who had leases and couldn’t break them just… went and hope for the best ? Wow”.

Amy, who recently shared her advice to the new Islanders, also answered a question a fan posed about what happens when one of the contestants is on their period.







Amy said: “I’ve heard this so many times. So many times. I don’t really understand what you think I’m going to say, like we’re segregated in another room, only allowed in black bikinis.

“We just get on with it, like you would do if you’re on holiday.”

She then revealed what she did while she was in the villa as she continued: “I personally ran my pill packs together because I didn’t want to have a period while I was in there and the doctor was like, ‘Yeah that’s not going to work’ and I was like, ‘It will, it will’. And it did work… until it didn’t.







“But yeah, you just get on with it,” she said as she shrugged into the camera.

Amy captioned the video: “I understand everyone is different and they’d make allowances I’m sure, I was just talking about my experience and meant we weren’t banished.”

