Man Utd ‘increasingly confident’ of Frenkie de Jong transfer as ‘deal in principle agreed’

“He is not satisfied with his role, he is not satisfied with his performance at Barcelona. For sure he wants to do better and he wants to prove to everybody that he’s the right man.

“For me it’s a no-brainer to go to Man United and link up again with your former manager and just give Man United a new face. I do believe that Man United is going to be the place where he can develop and also help Man United get back to where they belong.

“He is a special player, he’s a guy who can dribble, who can put players on the wrong foot, he can create situations. He is a leader and I do believe that Man United is lacking leaders.

“Of course they have great players but leaders besides [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I don’t see them. You need somebody to make the transition from defence to midfield and start directing the player.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here