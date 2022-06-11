Maura Higgins ‘dating footballer Connor Wickham as pair head on romantic trip’

Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham.

The Love Island star, 31, is reportedly “totally mad” about the sportsman, 29, with the couple “talking for some time” before they jetted off to Paris together.

The new relationship seems to be going well for Maura, however, with The Sun reporting that she has already jetted off on another romantic break with her new partner, and that things are getting serious.

A source told the newspaper: “Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor. A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.







“Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic.”

The source went on to add that Maura and Connor have made things “official” between them, going on holiday as a “couple”.

Maura has posted things alluding to a new romance to her Instagram, including solo snaps of her time in Paris. She also shared a snap of a table with two sets of meals, two wine glasses, and what appears to be the hands of a gentleman sitting opposite her.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Fight for your fairytale.”







Maura’s last public relationship was with Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice last year, with the pair breaking up after four months of dating.

The relationship was her first in the public eye after breaking up with former Love Island co-star Chris Taylor.

The Irish TV personality rose to fame on Love Island back in 2019, where she entered the villa as a bombshell and tried to steal Tommy Fury from her now BFF Molly-Mae Hague.

She then coupled up with Curtis Pritchard after he split from Amy Hart on the show, and the pair were together for eight months after exiting the villa before breaking it off.







It was after this she grew closer to fellow Islander Chris.

The model has also been linked to Roman Kemp earlier this year, with reports saying the pair were “all over each other” at a BRITs afterparty.

Meanwhile, Connor’s last girlfriend was Kayla Cadorna, and the pair share five year old son Jaxon.

The former Premier League footballer had spells at Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Preston North End before joining MK Dons on a short contract – but recently left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

