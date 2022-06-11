Meghan and Harry recovering from ‘unmitigated disaster’ after ‘callous’ family reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for a brief stay to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London last week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been having a rather frosty relationship with several members of the Royal Family since their decision to step down from public life was announced in March 2020. Author Christian Andersen suggested the couple’s hopes to mend fences were met with resistance as they were “meticulously choreographed” out of major family moments.

Mr Anderson told Royally US: “The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended, if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.

“From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster. It’s hard to see how the Royal Family could’ve been any more callous towards the Sussexes.

“They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalised.

“If Harry went to London’s Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn’t happen.”

