Meghan and Harry’s Jubilee plans ruined as Sussexes failed to secure main objective





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned with their children to the UK to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the Royal Family. But while they did attend two of the main events of the Jubilee weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintained a low profile during their visit and were seen to leave before the celebrations had even concluded. Commentator Angela Mollard suggested their stay was not as successful as they might have hoped, even failing to secure a snap of their daughter Lilibet with the Queen.

Asked whether Meghan and Harry’s return to the UK could be counted as a victory, Ms Mollard told Sunrise: “No. They didn’t get their picture with the Queen and Lilibet. “They didn’t get any interaction with the royals. William and Harry are more apart than ever.” She also suggested reports of the couple jetting back off to California on a private plane made the end of their visit as “not so great.” Ms Mollard added: “Harry was criticised in 2019 for this, it’s now happening again. JUST IN: ‘Didn’t want Kate’ Eugenie causes royal stir after CROPPING OUT Duchess from Jubilee pic

“At the time, he said he was going to fly 99 percent of the time commercial and the only time he would fly via private jet was to protect the safety of his children. “What’s that like to the rest of us? We get on commercial airlines and we’re not protecting the safety of our children? “Look, it just doesn’t speak well and it’s not a great end to the Jubilee celebrations.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be working with Netflix on a docu-series about their new life away from the Royal Family and the monarchy. READ MORE: Lilibet birthday photo: Portrait exposes key difference between Meghan and Kate

The pair however were reported to have been advised to avoid having Netflix cameras following them while meeting with the Queen and other members of the family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen to have received a rather “frosty” welcome as they appeared at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s Cathedral. The Duke and Duchess were seen interacting with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as Zara Tindall, with whom they have maintained a close relationship. But Prince Harry maintained his distance from Prince Charles and Prince William amid an ongoing feud further exacerbated by the Duke’s comments about his family made in several interviews since his departure from the institution. DON’T MISS:

Meghan Markle suffers ‘spectacular decline and fall’ in UK [ANALYSIS]

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations ‘worth every single penny!’ [REVEAL]

Royal POLL: Should Princess Anne be considered for Queen? [VOTE]

Meghan and Harry did however manage to steal away some time with the Queen at Windsor after Her Majesty announced she would not attend several of the Jubilee events due to ongoing mobility issues. They are believed to have finally introduced their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to her namesake on the same day the young royal marked her first birthday. The couple later held a small party to celebrate with a small group of friends as other members of the Royal Family travelled around the UK to meet with the people and help them celebrate the Jubilee. While no snap was taken of the Queen meeting her great-grandchild, another series of pictures was later released by friends of the Sussexes showing Lilibet’s face for the very first time.