Monthly Broomfield Genealogy Society meeting scheduled

The Broomfield Genealogy Society program for June is “Using WikiTree – the global tree to search for your ancestors!,” presented by Mags Gaulden on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. Presentation begins at 7 p.m. with an informal meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m.

Gaulden’s program explains how WikiTree can help you in your genealogical research. Starting with you, adding your direct family lines and connecting to existing ancestors’ profiles. WikiTree is a global family tree with one profile per person who ever lived. It is an incredible tree with an overwhelming amount of information and cross-referencing and database and DNA features and … whatever your family lines are it will be covered how to connect your lines and connect to some of the features that make WikiTree what it is.

Gaulden is a professional genealogist specializing in genetic genealogy as founder of Grandma’s Genes in Ottawa, Ontario. Growing up in a family full of family historians, Gaulden was primed to become a genealogist.

BGS is still meeting virtually, but hoping to restart meeting in-person as soon as details can be worked out.

For this meeting, existing society members will receive a Zoom invite via email. For guests and non-members wishing to attend, send an email to director of membership at membership@BroomfieldGenSoc.org for a Zoom meeting invite. For additional information on BGS and its activities, visit www.BroomfieldGenSoc.org.