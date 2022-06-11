Obituary: Grinnell (Jack) MacLeod Wood II

GREENVILLE, N.H. – Grinnell (Jack) MacLeod Wood II died at 67 years of age on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in Greenville, N.H.. His two daughters, Desiree and Apple, and wife, Jolene, helped him make the transition, surrounded by love.

Grinnell was often described as a “character” and sometimes mistaken for Jim Croce. He could easily have been written into an old western movie or debuted on his own woodworking television series. However, he, definitely, could not sing.

He was well known for his handiwork with wood; crafting incredible dovetailed cabinets, with not one nail holding them together, or building decks and houses from the ground up. He has two sheds full of carpentry tools and we’ve already given away a truckload to a family friend! Does anyone need any tools?!

Grinnell was a cowboy out of time and place. His favorite greeting was a boisterous “Howdy!” Many years ago, he took a trip to Tombstone, Ariz. and was asked which show he was with. Standing there in his black cowboy hat, matching leather boots, and vest, he just laughed and said, “I’m from Maine!” Half of his house is decorated with western artifacts, gear, saddles and various gifts from out west.

The other half of the house is filled with his genealogy research and rocks. Grinnell spent many hours and miles traveling the roads of New England, hunting for old relatives in cemeteries. He could probably tell you that any one person was related to him, maybe 5 times twice removed, but still a relation! For example, did you know that Harald I Fairhair, the first king of Norway, was his 33rd great grandfather?

Oh! And let me tell you about these rocks… Grinnell didn’t travel far out of New England but he was never left out; his only request from a traveling friend or family was, “Bring me a rock!” He has traveled world wide in rocks; he has stones from all the states in the USA, Greece, Central America, Europe, Africa, Egypt and more. We are still finding rocks, hidden in the closets, nooks and crannies. Let’s put bets on how many pounds we end up with; I’m going start with 40 pounds.

Grinnell M. Wood II was born in Fitchburg, Mass. on March 20, 1955. He was raised in Hallowell, Maine. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jolene Mae Diket Wood; his daughters, Apple Mae Wood and Desiree Marie Wood Venedam; his sisters, Jane Wood Pare and Johnna (Jody) Wood Jr.; his brothers, Peter Boardman Wood and Eric MacLeod Wood.

There will be no services. A small family celebration will be held in Hallowell and his ashes will be buried on the Wood lot at Hallowell Cemetery, 27 Water Street, Hallowell, Maine.

In his memory,

donations can be given to;

Grinnell Family

Association

c/o Sue Wilson

1420 Beach Rd. Unit 203

Englewood, FL 34223.

(Please include Grinnell’s number on it: #592), to continue his genealogy research. You may also donate to

The Alzheimer’s Association, in support of his wife, Jolene, and other families that are affected by this disease. http://www.alz.org.

