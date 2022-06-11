Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen inundated with support amid split as fans left ‘gutted’

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.
“Amanda & Clive Owen,” the statement ended.
The couple share nine children together; Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy.
Channel 5 issued a statement confirming they will continue to work with Amanda and Clive on their reality series Our Yorkshire Farm.
In a statement to Express.co.uk, a Channel 5 spokesperson said of Our Yorkshire Farm’s future: “We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time.
“They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future.”
Source link