Our Yorkshire Farm’s fate confirmed after Amanda Owen splits from husband Clive

Following this week’s news that Amanda Owen is separating from her husband Clive, Channel 5 has released a statement on the fate of their popular reality show Our Yorkshire Farm.

Amanda, 47, announced the split from her husband Clive, 67, after 22 years of marriage in a lengthy joint statement shared on her social media page on Thursday.

In response to the news, Channel 5 released a statement on the future of reality show Our Yorkshire Farm.

The channel told express.co.uk: “We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time.

“They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future.”







OK! has contacted Channel 5 for comment.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram earlier this week, confirming the split, Amanda wrote: “Clive and I have are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.”

The statement continued: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”







The couple went on to thank everyone for their support, while asking for privacy during this time.

The statement was signed off with both Amanda and Clive’s names.

Clive and Amanda are both hill shepherds, and the programme follows their journey at balancing work and family life at their Ravenseat farm in Upper Swaledale as they navigate the seasons.

Their nine children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmie and Nancy, all feature in the show.

The news of their split comes after the couple admitted in October 2021 that they were navigating through a “rocky patch”.

At the time, reports suggested that they were “battling to save their marriage”, with Amanda said to be staying in a nearby rental property.







In a joint statement to OK!, the pair revealed: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

The statement continued: “We’re a normal family, and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.”

