Outlander’s Sam Heughan pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ co-star after tender moment

“He came back from the Mohawk and there’s something different about him and it’s really affected him and change him as a human being and he reveals that to Jamie, and I think Jamie’s extremely touched by that.”

After Young Ian explains he and his wife lost two children, Jamie reveals he too lost a child, Faith, who he never got to meet.

Together the pair pray their daughters will find one another in heaven and keep each other safe.

“We get given these gifts of scenes that are, you know, quite emotional and tender,” Sam continued.