Patrick Swayze wife Lisa helped make film sex scene so strong his co-star ‘needed padding’

Swayze said: “Whether rewriting scripts or honing my performance, she and I have worked together on every movie I have ever done – she has an amazing ear for dialogue, a great sense of story and knows how to zero in on performance.

“More importantly, she’s absolutely truthful, even if it’s something I don’t want to hear.”

They worked on the Dirty Dancing, inserting the scene where Johnny has a fight with the sleazy waiter, and spending all night polishing his final big speech.

Two years later, when it came to Road House, Swayze found himself struggling with the intimacy of crucial sex scenes with Lynch.