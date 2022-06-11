Paul McCartney Explained Who Jo Jo Was Supposed to Be in The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’

TL;DR:

The Beatles’ John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison | Jan Olofsson/Redferns

Paul McCartney revealed the character of Jo Jo from The Beatles’ “Get Back” was not supposed to be any individual person. In addition, he revealed how the character was supposed to be “ambiguous.” Notably, “Get Back” became a hit three times in the United Kingdom.

Paul McCartney revealed the difficulties The Beatles went through while creating the album ‘Let It Be’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the creation of The Beatles’ album Let It Be. “This was a very difficult period,” he remembered. “John was with Yoko full time, and our relationship was beginning to crumble: John and I were going through a very tense period. The breakup of the Beatles was looming and I was very nervy.”

Paul was having other issues. “Personally it was a very difficult time for me, I think the drugs, the stress, tiredness and everything had really started to take its toll. I somehow managed to miss a lot of the bad effects of all that, but looking back on this period, I think I was having troubles.”