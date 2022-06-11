Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Explained Who Jo Jo Was Supposed to Be in The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’

TL;DR:

  • The Beatles’ “Get Back” came from an album the band made during a difficult period.
  • Paul McCartney said people falsely claimed to be the character of Jo Jo from the song.
  • Paul wanted the character to be “ambiguous.”
The Beatles' John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison on steps during the

The Beatles’ John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison | Jan Olofsson/Redferns

Paul McCartney revealed the character of Jo Jo from The Beatles’ “Get Back” was not supposed to be any individual person. In addition, he revealed how the character was supposed to be “ambiguous.” Notably, “Get Back” became a hit three times in the United Kingdom.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.