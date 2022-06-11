Portal-Like Puzzle Game The Entropy Centre Is Coming To Xbox, PlayStation, And PC Later This Year

If you’re looking for a game that’ll make your brain hurt, but ya know, in a good way, look no further. Stubby Game’s The Entropy Centre is coming later this year.

The Portal-esque puzzler takes place on a colossal space station in orbit of Earth, where a woman and her cheeky AI companion, ASTRA, are tasked with saving the world after an extinction level event set it ablaze. In order to do this, they are sent to the Entropy Centre, a space station filled with complex puzzles they must solve in order to generate entropy energy. To solve puzzles, your character must use ASTRA–who takes shape as a sort of space-time distorting gun–to reverse objects through time.

By doing this and creating entropy energy, it seems possible that the duo can generate enough to reverse time on Earth and go back to a point before the catastrophe. However, as you solve each room’s puzzles and get closer to the core of the space station, you also grow closer to “an unfortunate truth” your character might not like to hear.

The Entropy Centre is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and PC later this year.