Prince Harry back to doing what he loves as Duke pictured for first time since Jubilee





The Duke of Sussex enjoyed a spot of polo after returning to his home in California with his family. Prince Harry, 37, played for his friend Nacho Figueras’ team Los Padres at the Cancha de Estrella Polo Club in Santa Barbara on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived back in Los Angeles on June 5 with their children Archie and Lilibet after spending the weekend in London to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Harry was seen sporting a green top, white trousers, and black riding boots and knee pads as he enjoyed the LA heat, before mounting his brown horse and putting on his helmet and protective goggles for another round of play. Meghan was not present for the game on Friday, which Harry’s team lost 12-8 to Dundee II. The couple only made one public appearance during their return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, as they were reportedly told to keep a “low profile” during the four-day bank holiday bonanza.

It comes after royal experts this week claimed that Harry “must have gone home feeling very depressed for what he has given up’, after he and his wife Meghan Markle decided not to be more visible in the Jubilee celebrations because ‘they did not have centre stage seats”. Over the weekend, it appeared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were relegated to the second row during the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that the couple weren’t at other celebrations because “they did not have centre stage seats”. She added: “I honestly think it’s [because]… they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family? They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren’t at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.” READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry touted for Strictly appearance

Royal biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe said the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life, as he and his family were relegated to minor roles and decided not to participate in some events. He said: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester [at the Thanksgiving service]. “They didn’t take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour… [Harry] will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated – if it was Prince William and the Royal Family who said, “you’re not coming to the royal box”, whilst other minor non-working Royals were at those events.” It comes after biographer Angela Levin, who spent a year with Harry, claimed the prince is likely to feel as if he is “owed an apology” and was “largely ignored” at the four-day celebration. DON’T MISS:

During the Trooping The Colour ceremony, the Duke and Duchess watched the event alongside the Tindalls after being barred from Buckingham Palace balcony. The couple moved to LA in March 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. The Queen met their daughter Lilibet on Saturday June 4 as the pair held a picnic to mark Lilibet’s first birthday. But Prince William and Kate were unable to make the event due to prior commitments.