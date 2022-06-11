Royal mystery over Kate Middleton’s plastered thumb – Buckingham Palace issues statement





The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with a plaster on her thumb during a Platinum Jubilee event at Cardiff Castle last weekend. But it is not the first time she has been pictured wearing an adhesive bandage on her hand. Back in 2019, the Duchess was wearing the common first aid tape during an appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

And in 2016, she wore one as she walked her then-one-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte away from a church service in Berkshire. On another occasion in 2016, Kate was spotted wearing a plaster at the world premiere in Mayfair of A Street Cat Named Bob. Royal fans are at a loss as to the reason Kate needs the pink-coloured bandages. Speculation as to why includes the fact the Duchess is known to be a keen cook who grows her own vegetables. READ MORE: Earl Spencer sparks frenzy with hilarious joke on Prince George

It is, therefore, possible she may cut herself during chopping or preening her garden. Her duties as a devoted mum of three lively children may also point to the odd bump and scrape. But when questioned, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We have no comment on the plaster.” Despite Kate often donning the household item, doctors warn it may not be the best way to heal broken skin.

