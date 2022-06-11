Rule, Britannia! Royal Navy steps up to protect EU as bloc shamed for ignoring UK help

Since leaving the EU, Britain has continued to play a vital part in the ongoing security and safety of global seas, partaking in both individual and group exercises. While many of these fall under the remit of NATO, the notion of being omnipresent across EU waters display how vital the service is.

Yet for one pro-Brexit thinktank, FactsForEU, the European Union has failed to appreciate the British armed forces in the region, in particular, the Royal Navy.

According to the group: “The simple fact is that the Royal Navy has been performing an immensely important task in defending the seas.

“It has done so around the United Kingdom, around the EU, and indeed as far away as the South China Sea.

“From the freezing Arctic to the balmy climes of the Mediterranean, our naval forces have been at the forefront of the projection of naval power.

“All of this costs a great deal of money, of course, from the capital costs of building the ships in the first place to the considerable running costs of all these deployments.

“In our report above we have only summarised seven examples.

“There are more but we hope our piece gives readers a flavour for the way in which the United Kingdom has been patrolling and defending the seas around the European Union.”