SDF marks World Environment Day

Sarvodaya Development Finance (SDF) launched an ambitious initiative to reduce the Company’s carbon footprint, with a target of achieving carbon neutral status by 2030 to mark World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 each year.

Sustainability and environmental responsibility have always been at the core of SDF’s operations, as the Company was set up by Sri Lanka’s oldest continuing social movement, the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, to support underserved rural economies and grassroots entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka.

CEO at SDF Nilantha Jayanetti said, “We are guided by our sustainability framework, and vision for sustainable finance by 2030. As we go forward, it is incumbent upon all individuals and businesses in Sri Lanka and around the world, to take responsibility for their impact on the environment and communities.

“As a result, driven by our sustainability framework, we intend to reduce our carbon footprint through various initiatives, with the ultimate goal of emerging as a carbon neutral enterprise. In addition to this, we are also concerned about our communities and have embarked on numerous one-off and ongoing initiatives for social support and development, covering a wide spectrum of issues including education, health and wellness, entrepreneurialism, social welfare, women’s issues, and disabilities. Thus, as we mark World Environment Day 2022, we take this opportunity to renew our resolve to do our part for the planet and our people,” he said.

One of the most significant environment-focused initiatives undertaken by SDF during the past year is a tree-planting project in partnership with the University of Colombo, the Ministry of the Environment, University of Colombo Graduates Association, and Swarnavahini.

SDF has committed to the sponsorship of the planting of 50,000 Mee trees, and the project was inaugurated with a planting event in Hambantota. 1,000 such trees were also planted in Ampara, while an event was also held at the Sarvodaya Bandaragama Centre, cosponsored by SDF. Each of these tree-planting events is preceded by brief seminars to create awareness about the need for environmental responsibility. After the Maths seminars for Ordinary Level students in partnership with the University of Colombo, every participant is provided with a Mee plant.