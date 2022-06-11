Sebastian Vettel drives one-handed at Azerbaijan GP after shocking demand from engineer

Sebastian Vettel has been caught driving one-handed after a bizarre request from his race engineer in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The German was asked to release the steering wheel despite travelling on a track capable of speeds of over 200mph.

Vettel replied ‘are you insane’ when asked to let go of his steering wheel but he slowed down and obliged to the instruction. Engineers made the unique demand to capture video footage of his hands inside the cockpit.

Some observers have suggested this was due to a mechanical calibration which is needed ahead of the weekend. Aston Martin told Vettel: “Anyway you think you can do safely a bit of video for the hands.”

Vettel simply replied: “What’s that sorry, release the steering wheel, are you insane. Okay, I can let go a little bit.”

