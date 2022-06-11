‘Significant’ petrol and diesel prices forcing drivers off the road – lack of ‘freedom’

Current data reveals that unleaded petrol prices stand at 183.16p per litre, with diesel costs hitting a staggering 188.82p a litre and “likely to rise”. Seb Goldin, CEO of RED Driving School, warned that the high prices of fuel will severely impact some drivers, especially younger motorists.
In a comment to Express.co.uk, he said: “The cost of filling a petrol car hitting £100 is a significant moment in our cost-of-living crisis.
“One that is undoubtedly impacting all drivers, from those learning to drive to driving instructors themselves.
“When looking specifically at younger drivers with less disposable income, it would be fair to presume that this increase in fuel cost would be a barrier to learning to drive.
“However, the backlog of driving tests from lockdown has created a demand from young drivers to get on the roads that is bigger than ever, and over the past few months, we’ve seen no slowing down of this mandate.
It is estimated that with the additional costs on petrol and diesel, compared to last year, high streets will miss out on £23million a day.
UK petrol consumption, mainly by the private motorist, is around 1.3 billion litres a month or 43.3 million litres a day.
The 53.08p extra cost of petrol compared to last year is siphoning £23million a day from other potential consumer spending.
Edmund King, AA president, said: “High streets are already reeling from families cutting back in this cost of living crisis.
“With soaring petrol costs, shop tills are haemorrhaging £23million a day to fuel.
“Worse still, as the holiday season approaches, UK tourism will see millions of pounds of potential spending by visitors lost to higher petrol costs at forecourts along the way.
“This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers.
“We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so and walk or cycle to save money.
“These crippling fuel costs are hitting home so drivers need to take all the steps they can to stay mobile.”
There are also fears that key workers will be forced off roads, which could lead to a further knock-on impact on vital industries.
Around 40 percent of drivers have admitted to considering switching their cars as a result of the cost of living crisis.
Of those who are considering switching vehicle, nearly half planned to switch to a more economical car, with a third specifically considering an EV or car with lower taxes.
For those under 35, this rose to more than half who were debating whether to switch their cars in response to record petrol and diesel highs.
