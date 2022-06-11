‘Spiderhead’ Netflix: Reactions Are in for Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller’s Thriller

Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller co-star in a new sci-fi thriller premiering on Netflix next week, and the early reviews look good. Hemsworth and Teller both star in major blockbuster movies this summer, but some critics think this Netflix original film might represent the best performance from one or both of them this year. Scroll on for a look at the reviews before Spiderhead premieres on Friday, June 17.
Hemsworth and Teller share top billing with stars Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Ron Smyck, Stephen Tongun, Charles Parnell and Nathan Jones in Spiderhead. The movie was co-written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and was directed by Joseph Kosinksi. It is set in a near-future world where some prison inmates are given the opportunity to reduce their sentences by volunteering for pharmaceutical experiments. Hemsworth’s character, Steve Abnesti, oversees trials on characters played by Teller, Smollet and others.
Spiderhead is an adaptation of the short story “Escape from Spiderhead” by George Saunders, which is published in his book Tenth of December. The movie has not had much promotion, but Netflix may be counting on a bump in interest thanks to Teller’s role in Top Gun: Maverick and Hemsworth’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Kosinski is the director of Maverick as well.
While those movies are playing only in theaters, Spiderhead will be available on your home TV, computer or phone in less than a week. Here’s a look at what critics are saying about this unexpected project.
Another Hit
Damn he’s 2 for 2 this year
— Conor Race (@RaceConor) June 11, 2022
#Spiderhead is Joseph Kosinski’s second home run of the year, an atmospheric and unsettlingly claustrophobic thriller that is much funnier/weirder than the marketing suggests, led by a trio of outstanding performances (Chris Hemsworth is unbelievable) and a yacht rock soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/kXLNeYxMnE
— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 11, 2022
With Top Gun: Maverick sweeping the box office right now, fans remarked that both Teller and Kosinski have had some rapid-fire success here.
Under-Advertised
Not gonna lie, if it wasn’t for your review, not only wouldn’t I know this existed, is directed by Konsinski and definetly did not knew it will come out on a week. Netflix marketing is a joke at this point
— George_Abrams5 #TLJGang (@Georgeabrams53) June 11, 2022
In 7 days a streaming service is releasing a $100 million+ movie starring one of the biggest movie stars on earth and directed by a guy with a movie in theaters currently that is the biggest smash hit of the year. Yet I can’t recall seeing a single piece of advertising for it.
— Peter Atencio (@Atencio) June 10, 2022
Many movie buffs complained about Netflix‘s advertising strategy when it came to this project, and others like it. They felt like they should have caught wind about a movie like this sooner considering all the lauded names attached.
Format
My biggest criticism for Spiderhead is that it’s based off of a short story & the ideas (albeit interesting ones) run short as a result. Spiderhead might have been better suited as an episode of Black Mirror, but the satire and the performances still make it worth checking out.
— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) June 11, 2022
Many of the biggest titles these days are adaptations, but some viewers felt like Spiderhead was spread a bit thin since it draws on a short story, not a novel. Some also compared it to Saunders’ original in terms of execution and substance.
Hemsworth
SPIDERHEAD, the new @Netflix film from TOP GUN: MAVERICK director Joseph Kosinski, is wonderful, and features maybe the best Chris Hemsworth performance I’ve seen. When I interviewed Kosinski recently, we talked about both films. https://t.co/KTAUMrHRAC
— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) June 11, 2022
Critics applauded Hemsworth for a performance that many felt was outside of his normal wheelhouse – action interspersed with snarky dialogue.
Cast
MILES AND CHRIS https://t.co/em6vgxEtef
— megan (@okayymegann) June 11, 2022
#Spiderhead cleverly examines the complexities & dangers of love, loss, & regret. Hemsworth is a blast to watch while Jurnee and Miles performances provide an emotional depth to their characters that forces the audience to delve deeper into the darkest secrets of their souls. pic.twitter.com/slrHJzs4KI
— Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 11, 2022
For many fans, the cast was enough to sell them on this movie. Some highlighted a particular favorite but it was clear that Teller, Smollett and Hemsworth would all be drawing in viewers on the strength of their individual popularity alone.
Theatrical
Saw #Spiderhead theatrically a few days ago. A cool sci-fi thriller that almost plays out like a super slick, feature version of Black Mirror with an A-list cast. I mean that in a good way. Really enjoyed it.
— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 11, 2022
This is per @t0mpk1nz , idk if that helps pic.twitter.com/Gd6W05g4pq
— Jordan (@HazeIdine_) June 11, 2022
Some critics who saw the movie early saw it in theatrical screenings organized by Netflix. Fans wondered whether it would have the same impact at home, and some wanted the option to watch it on the big screen.
So-So
Joseph Kosinski’s #Spiderhead is very, very dumb but weirdly enjoyable? One of those “this is bad, but watchable” kind of movies. The word DARKENFLOXX is delivered with such gusto you can’t help but laugh.
— matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) June 11, 2022
Finally, there were those who felt that the response from critics was overblown and that the movie was not as great as it was being hyped up to be. They predicted disappointment when fans could finally see it for themselves. Spiderhead premieres on Friday, June 17 on Netflix.
