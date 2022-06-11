‘Spiderhead’ Netflix: Reactions Are in for Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller’s Thriller

Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller co-star in a new sci-fi thriller premiering on Netflix next week, and the early reviews look good. Hemsworth and Teller both star in major blockbuster movies this summer, but some critics think this Netflix original film might represent the best performance from one or both of them this year. Scroll on for a look at the reviews before Spiderhead premieres on Friday, June 17.

Hemsworth and Teller share top billing with stars Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Ron Smyck, Stephen Tongun, Charles Parnell and Nathan Jones in Spiderhead. The movie was co-written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and was directed by Joseph Kosinksi. It is set in a near-future world where some prison inmates are given the opportunity to reduce their sentences by volunteering for pharmaceutical experiments. Hemsworth’s character, Steve Abnesti, oversees trials on characters played by Teller, Smollet and others.

Spiderhead is an adaptation of the short story “Escape from Spiderhead” by George Saunders, which is published in his book Tenth of December. The movie has not had much promotion, but Netflix may be counting on a bump in interest thanks to Teller’s role in Top Gun: Maverick and Hemsworth’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Kosinski is the director of Maverick as well.

While those movies are playing only in theaters, Spiderhead will be available on your home TV, computer or phone in less than a week. Here’s a look at what critics are saying about this unexpected project.