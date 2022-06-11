Categories
Celebrities

Straight Guys Are Sharing The Male Celebs They Have Crushes On, And They Got Very Candid


“Leonardo DiCaprio. I don’t even need to think about it. I’d definitely go gay for him.”

Being straight and having a crush on someone of the same sex is a perfectly normal thing — and no, it does not mean you’re secretly gay or bisexual.

And recently, I stumbled upon an old viral Reddit thread that explored just that. Reddit user u/ILoveTallWomen asked this question to the r/AskReddit community: “Straight men of Reddit, who do you consider handsome?”

Well, the straight guys came through with the replies and got very honest about the famous men they have man crushes on. Here are some of the top-voted and best comments:

1.

“Chris Evans is infuriatingly handsome — he just makes it seem effortless that it makes me incredibly angry. I love the Marvel films, but the combo of him, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth makes me just want to give up and crawl into a hole.”


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

2.

“My husband has a major man crush on Hugh Jackman.”


Michael Hurcomb / Corbis via Getty Images

Laforets

“He’s a funny, charming, devoted husband. What’s not to like?”

—[deleted]

“That he’s jacked as shit and can sing as well!”

straydog1980

3.

“Matt Bomer”


Fred Hayes / Getty Images

shtrudl

“This is my vote. His character in White Collar makes me question my sexuality.”

dongSOwrong68

“Holy fuck, this is the right answer. I’m straight, but if he offered me one crazy night…damn.”

IrvingI80

“There he is…the only thing that keeps me relatively straight while watching that show is the gorgeous women they keep pairing him up with, or just show up.”

fougare

4.

“Jason Momoa. I’m not saying I’m gay or anything, but if he asked me to I’d do it… And I’d then rub it in the faces of all my female friends who wanted to be with him.”

5.

“I’m obsessed with Ewan McGregor’s face. It’s like God invented the greatest smile known to man, walked away from it, and then POOF gave him eyes that undress you in the most disarming yet pleasant way.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brother_Voodoo

“Oh my God! I have found another!

I too have a man crush on Ewan McGregor. All my friends say it’s gay and that he’s ‘not even that attractive.’ How dare they? He is a beautiful man.”
PeesOnChildren

6.

“Idris Elba is a handsome dude.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

7.

“Jensen Ackles is one of the most beautiful men alive.”


The CW

Lyndsrarr

“I’ve seen Jensen Ackles on many guys’ ‘my one exception’ list. He’s the best looking out of both the men and women on Supernatural.”
Vio_

“I’m a lesbian, like most of the guys in this thread are a solid ‘meh,’ but Jensen Ackles is my one exception. Those eyes.”
transformatrix

8.

“Chris Hemsworth”


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

Interracialpolarbear

“Chris Hemsworth. He’s the kind of guy who makes me say I’m 99.9% heterosexual.”

Skeptickler

“Chris Hemsworth. His face, his hair, his muscles, his voice… I’m a straight guy, I swear!!!”

awcheng

“It’s impossibly unfair. That beard, accent, and body? He ruins it for the rest of the male population.”
Whimpy_Ewok

9.

“Donald Glover. His smile is too much. And he’s funny as fuck.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

10.

“Michael Fassbender. The man has class.”


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Unstable_Table

“My straight boyfriend and I wholeheartedly agree on the handsomeness of Michael Fassbender. We would be down for a threesome. No questions asked.”

therightfile

“Fassbender is seriously the only male I would ever have a homosexual encounter with. I would bottom so hard.”
friendliest_giant

11.

“I think a young Marlon Brando must be somewhere in the top 5.”


Warner Bros.

Illuminatus42

“I don’t even think he’s that handsome as a younger man, but damn that GIF has made me question my sexuality.”

SPQR_Tiberius

“Yeah, it’s not just young Marlon Brando, it’s young Marlon Brando doing that thing. That thing that makes underwear melt into a puddle on the floor, irrespective of gender.”

ShaxAjax

12.

“Alexander Skarsgård. Not even questioning my sexuality any more, I want his peen.”


Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Focus Features and Universal Pictures

I_am_chris_dorner

“Sexuality? What sexuality. There’s no such thing as being straight when it comes to that man, he’s gorgeous.

Edit: I swear I’m a big strong straight male.”

GoodLeftUndone

13.

“Zayn Malik. Don’t judge me.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

14.

“Nikolaj Coster-Waldau”


Diego Donamaria / Getty Images for SXSW

AKnightAlone

“That’s what I was going to say. Even when he was a prisoner, beat up, and thrown in mud on Game of Thrones all I could think was: That is still an absurdly pretty man.”
xnerdyxrealistx

“……..aaaaand now I’m gay.”
revisu

15.

“Brad Pitt. Especially in Fight Club.”


20th Century Fox

—[deleted]

“I’d rather have Brad Pitt from Troy. Mmmm…Achilles and his long Jesus hair.”
MarmaladeSkiess

“Yeah, Pitt from Troy actually made me question my sexuality.”
N8CCRG

“I’m sorry, that answer is incorrect.

He is just stupid, stupid gorgeous in Legends of the Fall. Not gay, but would definitely try it for him.”

Harry_Seaward

16.

“Timothy Olyphant”


Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

commander-crook

“Took me far too long to find this suggestion, he’s my first choice.

My fiancé still makes fun of me for refusing to watch the Justified DVDs we borrowed because they were in SD instead of HD; if I can’t make out the individual stubble hairs of Olyphant’s magnificent face, I don’t see the point in watching.”
TheBrownWelsh

“Ergh…My girl picks on me relentlessly because one day I happened to agree with her that he ‘was a good looking guy.’ It’d be close between him and Jason Statham, but I’d have to say Timothy Olyphant would be my man crush.”
KngNothing

Deadwood brought life to my wood.”
negativekarmaopinion

17.

“Kid Cudi. Somehow he manages to look so good in every single picture ever taken of him. His style is also beyond any person alive.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18.

“Don Draper (aka Jon Hamm).”


AMC

Mister_Wu888

“Straight-up most handsome dude I’ve ever seen. He’s the only person I really wish I looked like, TBH.”

goodguyromney

“Jon Hamm. Goddamn, he’s a handsome sumbitch.”

linecookdaddy

“Don does nothing for me, as a straight guy. Roger’s where it’s at!”
EZAC99

19.

“Leonardo DiCaprio back then and now.”


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

VidChris

“Leonardo DiCaprio. I don’t even need to think about it. I’d definitely go gay for him.”

MartinB90

“Aside from his physical features, dude is humble as fuck. He never complains.

10/10 men would leave their wives for him.”

sucks_at_people

20.

“Years ago, someone asked me the same question. I said Ricky Martin. This was before he was out. The person later said to me, ‘Well, now’s your chance.'”


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

21.

“What on Earth? Why has no one said Tom Hardy yet?”

22.

“Ryan Reynolds. I am so close to being him; I’m tall, have brown hair, and eyes, have a similar sense of humor — if only I wasn’t a slightly chubby, slightly potato-headed dude we could be twins! But yeah, I’d so go gay for him.”


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox

BorisBC

“Dude, that scene from Blade Trinity where he is chained up, shirtless, with the V showing, I prolly would’ve of gone gay for that. Or sold my soul to have a body like that.”
aerofiend5000

23.

“A younger Harrison Ford. I’m not gay, but if I was… I’d be all over that.”


Paul Harris / Getty Images

You can read the full thread of responses on r/Ask/Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

My Fake Boyfriend, a new LGBTQ+ rom-com from BuzzFeed Studios starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, and Sarah Hyland, is out June 17 in the US — just in time for Pride! Sign up for Prime Video now so you’re ready to watch.


Amazon Prime Video

Not in the US? My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Prime Video in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, and Brazil on June 10, and all other territories on June 24.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.