Street Fighter 6 Gameplay – Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke In Action

In the gameplay segment, you’ll get a chance to see Ryu, Jamie, Chun-Li, and Luke in action. Get a glimpse of some of the various critical arts from each of the characters, as well as new overdrive arts, which are basically like ex-moves from past titles. The first match also includes a brand new feature called Real Time Commentary voiced by Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez. Basically, you can have Lopez shoutcast all your games if you’d like.

Additionally, you’ll get to see the new drive system in action. Including drive parry, drive impact, overdrive art, drive rush and drive reversal. You can utilize the Drive Gauge to perform these five different techniques that influences your offense or defense.

Street Fighter 6 comes out in 2023!



