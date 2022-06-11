Supplements: The vitamin supplement shown to ‘increase’ frequency of cancer in 10 trials

Another study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, suggested that daily supplementation with one mg of folic acid was associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer as well.

“These findings highlight the potentially complex role of folate in prostate carcinogenesis,” the research team said.

However, they also noted that based on the small number of prostate cancers in the study, the estimates need to be interpreted “with caution”.

The NHS states that you’re “unlikely” to experience general side effects on folic acid.