Tampa Area Represented In Best Florida Beaches By US News Travel

There are so many beaches surrounding the state of Florida. With the number of lists of “best beaches,” there will be differences in each.

US News Travel created a list of the top #15 beaches in Florida. Of course, the Tampa Bay area has its share of well-known beaches. In the annual list by the respected Dr. Beach, there were two Florida beaches in his top 10 beaches in the U.S. Those two were St. George Island State Park in the panhandle and Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin.

As always, these lists are very subjective, so it will be different than other lists. Also, this list focuses only on Florida beaches.

Which of them are represented in the list from US News Travel?