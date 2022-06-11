‘Thanks for asking’ Charlie Stayt responds to BBC Breakfast exit probe

Dan Walker announced in April he was stepping down from his role on the Breakfast show to move channels.

His first day didn’t go too smoothly however, as he admitted he forgot a coat to present from outside Downing Street.

He told his 761,800 Twitter followers: “Interesting first day on the job at @5_News.

“A vote of confidence in the Prime Minister! The plan is to be live, on 5, at 5 from Downing Street. Not sure how to tell my new bosses I didn’t bring a coat to work.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One from 6am.