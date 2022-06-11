Categories
The Beatles momentoes up for auction in Auckland

Mementoes from the most iconic rock band in history, The Beatles, are up for sale in Auckland today.

A signed fan photo of The Beatles has an estimated value of $,000-$6000 and is one of the items that is up for auction at Webb's on 12 June 2022.

Photo: Supplied / Webb’s

Webb’s auction firm’s director of decorative arts, Ben Erren, said the vendor had served as secretary to the financial controller during her tenure at The Beatles’ company, Apple Corps in the UK.

Among the items to be auctioned by Webb’s are expense claims for each of the Fab Four, signed fan photos, and a signed copy of John Lennon’s first book of songs and poems.

An engagement diary that the former secretary to the financial controller at Apple Corps has put up for auction along with other Beatles memorabilia.

Photo: Supplied / Webb’s

Erren said there had been strong offshore interest.

“Included in the collection of financial documents is this incredible – what I think is one of the most fascinating things – it’s an engagement diary that the vendor kept herself for sort of managing the movement of staff and everything like that.”

Also included are six royalty statements, referencing classic songs such as ‘Something’, and hand-written notes detailing instruments.

The lots are expected to fetch a combined total of $20,000.

