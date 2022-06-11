‘This eye is not blinking’: Justin Bieber shares horror health battle as he cancels shows

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has been forced to pull out of a series of shows on his latest Justice tour owing to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus) is a viral infection that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. Bieber, who has cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York, has vividly described his symptoms in a video on Instagram.

The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear.

He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.

He said: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”