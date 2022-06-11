‘This isn’t on’ Nick Knowles admits ‘commitment issues’ get in the way of relationships

While finalising their divorce, Nick told HELLO!: “We’ve tried several times to get back together, but no matter how much you love someone, if you’ve burned some bridges, it’s very difficult to rebuild them.

“I’m at a stage now where, if Jess found somebody who looked after her and made her happy, I’d be happy for her.”

However, Jessica told the publication she had been “blindsided”, but Nick added that he “wanted the best” for his ex-wife, adding that it “hurt” that their romance didn’t work out.

Eventually, he admitted he wished he had done things differently.

“I’ll hold my hands up and say I got some things wrong, but I’ll never stop caring for Jessica,” he said.

Saturday Kitchen Live is on this morning at 10am on BBC One.