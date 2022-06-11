Tribute for Harriett Louise (Edwards) Morris | Covenant Funeral Service

Tribute

Harriett Louise Edwards Morris, 95, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, surrounded by family.

Harriett was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 8, 1926 to the late Peter C. and Ruth Deffenbaugh Edwards. She attended Ohio State University for two years before deciding the business world was more to her liking. Accordingly, she joined the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and a bit later, met her husband-to-be at Glenwood Methodist Church. Married in August 1947, they celebrated 70 years of marriage before Jack’s passing in 2018.

As time passed, in her early years of homemaking, Harriett became the mother of four children (three sons, one daughter) and her life changed course considerably as her husband was recalled to active duty with the United States Air Force. Her next 35 years were spent living in South Carolina, France, West Germany, Ohio, Hawaii, and 20 years in McLean, Virginia. During these early years of marriage, Harriett expanded her interests to become a Girl Scout leader and Sunday school teacher in Hawaii where she had children representing seven nationalities in her class.

Upon the family’s return to the mainland (McLean, Virginia), Harriett resumed her role as a church school teacher and became active in the Women’s Society where she eventually served as President. Also, she enjoyed a four-year stint as a tire testing driver while getting started as a tour guide as usher at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She eventually spent 17 years at this much enjoyed activity.

Perhaps her area of greatest interest, besides her family, started in 1978 when she began her involvement in family genealogy. Ever since, she spent countless hours in research and thousands of miles visiting ancestors’ home towns, courthouses, and cemeteries. Harriett also enjoyed an active membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Ohio, and Pioneers of Indiana organizations.

Of all of Harriett’s varied activities, she was most proud of her beloved family. She is survived by her children, Brian L. Morris, Beth A. Sanner (Jerry), Bruce E. Morris (Blaire), and Brent N. Morris (Rebecca); and brother Phillip D. Edwards (Sue). She also leaves behind to cherish her memory 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom she loved deeply. She reveled in their many accomplishments as they grew and expanded their personal interests along with the Family Tree.

She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald L. Edwards (Jacquie).

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



