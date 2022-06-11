UF students show off live play work environment display

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – Freshman students at the University of Florida participated in the 10th anniversary of the catalyst event for the innovation academy.

Students set up displays that demonstrate how to engage citizens in a live work, play environment.

They are also known as mixed-use developments which already exist in cities that meet all the needs of a person within walking distance.

Students got ranked by judges on their environments. First-year student Jared Civin said

“This is not only important, just because it gives us as young adults and college students a chance to get involved and be business professionals. It allows us to collaborate and meet people as well, come up with new ideas that could potentially be important to the future.

Students worked on projects throughout the semester. The point is for them to gain skills for the 21st-century workplace economy.

Now part two of the catalyst event is taking place next month. The innovation program gives every freshman the opportunity to create a live work and play environment.

